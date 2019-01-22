Kushwaha demands SC-monitored probe into Shuja's allegations on Munde

Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations by self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja that the late Union minister Gopinath Munde was "killed" since he was in the know of hacking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Kushwaha, who quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last month, said the allegations were of a very serious nature and involved a tall leader from the backward classes. "Munde was a colleague and a tall leader from the backward classes. The allegations are of a very serious nature and need to be looked into for ascertaining two things. First, whether indeed his death was a murder. And second, whether the late leader had some information regarding EVMs which could spell trouble for some people," the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief told reporters here. "The Centre must order an inquiry into the allegations. In view of the extremely sensitive and volatile nature of the matter, the probe should be monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court," he added. Munde had died in a road accident in New Delhi weeks after the BJP won the 2014 elections. Munde's daughters Pankaja and Pritam are BJP leaders. PTI NAC RG SMNSMN