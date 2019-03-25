KVIC bags fresh orders worth Rs 2.90 crore from railways

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Khadi Bhawan, the flagship store of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at Delhi's Connaught Place has bagged order to supply dusters worth Rs 1.25 crore from Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and another order worth Rs 1.65 crore from North-West Railways Jaipur, a statement said Monday.KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that such huge orders from government and PSUs not only increase the income of the artisans pivotal in the growth of Khadi sector, but also inspires new entrepreneurs to associate with Khadi with better job avenues. "The recent orders from the Railways will certainly create more employment and subsequently raise the income of the existing artisans. It would also pave way for KVIC for more convergence with different ministries and Public Sector Units," he said.The railways this year has shown a renewed interest in procuring eco-friendly Khadi products.In January, in a quick response to the instructions issued by the Ministry of Railways to procure linen items from the KVIC the North Western Railways (Jaipur), North Central Railways (Allahabad) and Northern Railways (Delhi) had given order of approximately Rs 12.40 crore to the KVIC, for supply of Khadi duster and green/red flags.Earlier the same month it had issued instructions to use locally-produced, environment-savvy terracotta products manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) like kulhads, glasses and plates for serving catering items to passengers at Varanasi and Raebareily railway stations. PTI ASG ASG SOMSOM