KVIC distributes 350 electric potter wheels in Haryana

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Potters in villages of Haryana's two districts saw a new ray of hope as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) helped relive them from strenuous manual labour by distributing 305 electric potter wheels. These wheels will not only help raise their incomes but also provide employment to physically challenged people, KVIC said. KVIC, under its "Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana" initiative, has distributed the electric potter wheels, 30 blungers and 30 pug-mills worth over Rs 67 lakh among the village potters of Jakhopur, Khedli and Abhaypur (Gurugram), Ghasera and Indri (Nooh district) and Chhawani Pattigate (Jhajjar district) of Haryana at an event in Gurugram, said a statement issued by the commission. According to the statement, chairman of KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the commission came up with the appropriate technological development after a detailed study of features of pottery industry, its problems and consequent suggestions and guideline. "KVIC has come up with the appropriate technological development, adoptability by poor potters and implementation...in which we are also providing them multi-dimensional approach with an overview on the entire system of input, process, production, management and e-marketing elements," he said. So far more than 8,000 Electric Potter Wheels, along with 800 Pug-Mills and 800 Blungers, have been distributed across the nation, creating around 39,000 direct employments for potters, he said. Saxena said that KVIC would also provide proper market for the terracotta products made by the potters. Like Railways have decided to use our terracotta products at its Varanasi and Raebareily railway stations, "we are in regular touch with many other Ministries and group of Hotels, for adopting terracotta products made by the local potters," he said in the statement. A resident of Jakhopur village in Gurugram, according to the statement, said: "Earlier, we used to curse our fates as our lives were bitter due to physical labour needed in the making terracotta products."Severe chest pain and itching in legs almost every evening was the routine phenomenon for the potters here, but the electric 'chaaks' (potter wheels) would bring some new ray of hope in our lives, both physically and economically." The initiative would increase the daily income of the potters from Rs 100 to Rs 400, the statement said. Noted pottery artisan and national award recipient Indra Prajapati said traditional pottery was high-labour intensive and less cost effective. PTI URD SA