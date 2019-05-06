KVIC distributes over 1 lakh bee-boxes under 'Honey Mission'

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has distributed more than one lakh bee-boxes among farmers and unemployed youths across the country in less than two years under its 'Honey Mission' initiative, the commission said. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the commission has so far distributed 1,01,000 bee-boxes, which had happened for the first time in India. In a statement issued by KVIC, he also said that under the mission they have created more than 10,000 new jobs, besides creating around 25,000 additional man days through the fabrication of bee boxes and honey extractors. 'Honey Mission' was launched in August 2017 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Sweet Revolution' in 2016 while introducing Banas Honey project at Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the statement said. "The KVIC has also provided beekeepers practical training about examination of honeybee colonies, acquaintance with apicultural equipments, identification and management of bee enemies and diseases, honey extraction and wax purification, and management of bee colonies in spring, summer, monsoon, autumn and winter seasons," Saxena said.He said that besides the production of healthy honey and wax, bee-keeping would open many job avenues for the unemployed youths and aspiring young entrepreneurs. "Being the nodal agency of Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the KVIC would provide loans for setting up units of processing, packaging and labelling units for the honey," Saxena said. The statement said that under the mission so far 246 metric tonnes of honey has been extracted through these bee-boxes valuing over Rs 4 crore. PTI URD UK AAR