KVIC plans to create 13.83 lakh jobs by March 2020

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) plans to create as many as 13.83 lakh jobs by March 2020 through various schemes, including the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.According to KVIC's vision document presented to the MSME ministry, over 11.3 lakh jobs will be created under PMEGP between November 2018 and March 2020. Another 48,222 jobs shall be generated by Khadi and 24,000 jobs by the 'Solar Vastra' during the period."Thanks to the ministry's timely approvals, in the last four years, while the total employment created by KVIC till September 2018 is 18,39,887; we have planned to create another 13,83,130 jobs during November 2018 to March 2020," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI.Moreover, KVIC estimates creation of 44,029 jobs through other village industries; 20,285 jobs through the Honey Mission; and 1,09,200 jobs from the Kumbhar Sashaktikaran Mission by March 2020. Over 17.09 lakh jobs were created under PMEGP between September 2014 and September 2018.