KVPY 2018 (Stage1) Result - 424 Students of Resonance Qualified for Stage 2

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOTA, India, December 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Keeping the Resonance flag high, 424 students got selected in KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna) Stage-1, a central government fellowship launched in 1999 to attract talented students to pursue pure science courses and research career in science. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679277/Resonance_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803129/KVPY_2018_Stage_1_Result.jpg )The Founder and Managing Director of Resonance, RK Verma Sir informed that 424 RESONites qualified for KVPY Stage 2, out of which 187 are from Regular Classroom students and 237 are from Distance Learning Program. He added that out of all the qualified students 219 are from SX Stream (Class 12 Science Students), 202 are from SA Stream (Class 11 Science Maths students) and 3 students are from SB Stream (Students enrolled in the 1st year of undergraduate program in Basic Sciences).From the 187 qualified students from Regular Classroom Programme, 107 students qualified from Kota Study Centre, which is a proud achievement for the region. And 39 students are from Karnataka Base Study Centre; 12 from Udaipur Study Centre; 3 each from Kolkata, Surat and Ahmedabad Study Centre; 5 from Jodhpur; 6 from Nagpur; 2 each from Bhubaneswar and Raipur Study Center and 1 each from Agra, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ranchi and Jaipur Study Centre.He also informed that JNV Bundi gave magnificent results yet again with 14 students qualified for KVPY Stage 2.Verma Sir added that Resonance has always served as a major incubator to develop and showcase these talents and help the students prepare for IIT-JEE, NEET, Olympiad, KVPY and other national competitive examinations.Students of Resonance have been excelling in some of the most challenging examinations in the country that require deep conceptual understanding. KVPY exam is meant for the students of Class XI and XII. Minimum 75% is required for General Category in 10th Boards and 65% for SC, ST and OBC to be eligible for this exam.The objective of the program (KVPY) is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country. This is a remarkable program as students who qualify for KVPY scholarship program will receive scholarship till their post-graduation for pursuing basic Science courses and research career in Science. Students must also secure 60% for General Category in XII boards and 50% for SC, ST and physically disabled students. Students will be vouchsafed a scholarship of Rs. 5,000 every month in the three-year tenure of B.Sc. and Rs. 7,000 every month during the two years of M.Sc. Apart from the aforementioned scholarship, students are entitled to a grant of Rs. 20,000 every year during their graduation and Rs. 28,000 every year during their post-graduation.Resonance wishes all the qualified students good luck for the KVPY 2018-19 Stage 2.About ResonanceResonance Eduventures Limited was established on 11th April, 2001 in Kota. The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance teaching to bring them in the frequency band of teachers so that resonance becomes a reality. Since its inception, the institute has risen beyond all the expectations in terms of volume and quality of results. The growth in number of student's enrolment in classroom coaching as well as selections in IIT-JEE is matchless as compared to any other institute in the country offering classroom courses for IIT-JEE coaching. The institute has its own study centers which offer Classroom Programmes for IIT-JEE at Kota, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Delhi, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur and Vadodara. The institute also offers classroom courses for AIPMT/AIIMS and CA/CS, etc. coaching at selected study centres and Distance Learning Programmes through its DLPDivision looking at the need of students who cannot leave their native places for education .Resonance is also offering coaching to students of class V to X through its PCCP Division and preparing students for competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc.Students can take the Scholarship cum Entrance test ResoFAST on 6th & 13th January 2019 to get admissions in Resonance with up to 90% scholarships in various classroom programs for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET and AIIMS.Source: Resonance Eduventures Limted PWRPWR