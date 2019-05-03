KVs have highest pass percentage among all categories of CBSE schools

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Kendriya Vidyalayas gave the best results among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent in the class 12 examination. The results were announced by the board on Thursday. A total of 948 KVs spread across the country and of the 64,519 students who appeared for the class 12 examination, a total of 63,277 students have cleared the exam."KVs and Navodaya Vidyalayas getting the best pass percentages is reflective of the quality of education available at our government schools," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Navodaya Vidyalayas have achieved a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent. PTI GJS GJS SNESNE