KYMCO Launches Ionex Commercial

Building on a successful launch of Ionex for consumers in early 2018, KYMCO unveiled Ionex Commercial, another step forward in KYMCOs mission to transform modern transportation by making the world greener, cities cleaner, and electric a practical reality. This is an inflection point for businesses and governments to make a big impact in modern transportation, said Allen Ko, Chairman KYMCO who points out that today 150 million scooters are estimated to be roaming the streets worldwide, and 5 million of them are used for commercial purposes. Every day they travel on average 7 times the distance of their consumer counterparts. They are replaced 2 times more frequently than consumer vehicles. They represent 20 percent of the total energy consumption. Furthermore, unlike consumer vehicles, oftentimes the procurement of the entire fleets of commercial vehicles is managed by just a few business decision makers. Hence, a conversion of even a small number of businesses to go electric has the potential to make a big impact on the environment. Inflection Point for Enterprises to Make a Big ImpactKYMCO identified four exemplary types of enterprises that are ripe for joining the EV movement: petroleum companies, logistics and retail companies, ride-sharing startups, and city governments that manage their public transportation systems. Petroleum companies are widely believed to be at the center of the sweeping transition to electric. While their existing gas fueling infrastructure continues to serve the vehicles of the past, these companies all possess the extensive service networks that can serve the electric vehicles of tomorrow. The transition to electric presents a huge opportunity to extend their revenue generation models. Logistics and retail companies also gain tremendous advantages from an electric delivery fleet. In-house charging stations eliminate trips to gas stations. Simpler construction of EV translates to lower maintenance costs. Energy consumption analytics enables improved operation. And, factors like no exhaust, no noise, and no vibration from electric vehicles vastly elevate the working conditions of the fleets employees. With the shift of peoples attention to electric, vehicle sharing companies offering electric means of transportation are gaining popularity. Electric vehicle sharing is eco-friendly and cost effective. It is not only welcomed by consumers, but also supported by governments. In every part of the world companies are rushing to capture this accelerating global trend. Lastly, every city government wants more people to use the public transit system. The challenge lies in the fact that peoples willingness to use it drops off significantly when they need to walk more than 10 minutes to the station. Station-based shared EV rental is the only way to significantly expand the service coverage area to solve this long-standing last-mile problem. Dependable, All-Encompassing, One-Stop Provider Ionex Commercial removes the barriers for businesses and governments by offering them a total solution to execute the transition to electric. KYMCOs launch is in many ways the long-awaited answer to the recognition that while the motivations of businesses and governments to go electric are strong, and the potential to change the world is great, unfortunately until today, the transition to electric has been nearly impossible to execute in practice. Unlike gasoline powered vehicles, electric vehicles need supporting charging facilities that are simply not in place. Yet, building a commercial charging infrastructure requires a diverse range of specialized expertise to seamlessly integrate the vehicles, batteries, charging facilities, software, and backend systems. What is desperately needed is a dependable, one-stop provider to assemble an all-encompassing array of capabilities to support the electric transition, said Allen Ko, describing the value proposition of Ionex Commercial. And therefore, Ionex Commercial is created to provide a total solution to empower and enable all businesses and governments to go electric. Tailor-Made Total EV SolutionIonex Commercial is a tailor-made EV turnkey solution provided by a trusted global brand. It is a powerful integration of world-class experts from every necessary field. It comprises of a complete arrangement of electric vehicles, charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems. Electric vehicles Ionex Commercial provides a range of customizable electric scooters and electric bikes. Ionex Commercial also offers engineering services to convert existing fleets and facilities to work with the Ionex Commercial platform.