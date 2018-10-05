KYMCO Launches Ionex Commercial

Charging stations Ionex Commercial offers a range of charging solutions, including standard charging, fast charging, battery swapping, or any combination thereof. The energy stations can be further customized to meet a diversity of business requirements. Smart batteries At the heart of the Ionex Commercial business solution is the patented Ionex smart battery that works with different types of vehicles. At only 5kg, the Ionex battery is designed to be user friendly in every application. Advanced IT systems Ionex Commercial has the worlds first cloud-based EV infrastructure operating system. It also has the corresponding business applications that work seamlessly with the vehicles, batteries, apps and charging facilities. Industry-Specific Packaged SolutionsIonex Commercial is fully customizable to any specific needs of an organization. It is ready for immediate implementation by any business. The following four packaged solutions of Ionex Commercial illustrate its great flexibility and expandability. Charging Infrastructure Solution is designed for companies or governments that want to build an energy infrastructure to provide charging services to a market. It includes removable batteries, energy stations, an operating system, management software, user apps and system customization. It provides service models of battery charging, battery rental, battery swapping, or any combination thereof. Fleet Operation Solution is designed for companies that require an electric fleet to fulfill their business functions. It includes fleet vehicles, removable batteries, energy stations, an operating system, management software, user apps and system customization. It is especially suitable for logistics companies and retail companies that provide delivery services. Vehicle Sharing Solution is designed for vehicle sharing companies that want to offer electric vehicles for their customers. It includes shared vehicles, removable batteries, energy stations, an operating system, management software, user apps and system customization. It dramatically accelerates vehicle sharing companies time-to-market for their electric fleet. Public Transit Solution is designed for city governments that want to offer station-based shared EV rental as an extension to their public transit system. It includes rental vehicles, removable batteries, energy stations, an operating system, management software, user apps, and system customization. It provides everything the government needs to add shared EV rental to their public transit network. Scooters to Join Automobiles in the Global Transition to ElectricIn many parts of the world, two-wheelers play a crucially important role in the day-to-day operation of society. They are economical, efficient, convenient and easy to use. They serve the purpose of urban mobility for both consumers and businesses. They are one of the most predominant forms of transportation. The potential to change the world is enormous. Electric vehicles for commercial purposes need to play a critical role as well. Ionex Commercial gives all businesses and governments a total solution to go electric. About KYMCOKYMCO is one of the global leading powersports brands. KYMCOs mission is to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world. KYMCO always goes above and beyond to bring to customers the most thoughtful riding experience for everyday life. KYMCOs current product range includes scooters, motorcycles, mobility scooters, ATVs and utility vehicles. PWRPWR