L C Goyal gets one-year extension as ITPO CMD

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The tenure of L C Goyal as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has been extended by one year, an official order said on Thursday.Goyal is a former IAS officer of 1979-batch of Karnataka cadre. He had served as Home Secretary."The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of L C Goyal, IAS (retd) as Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation for a further period of one year beyond September 1, 2019," according to the order.Goyal had in 2015 sought early retirement, 17 months ahead of schedule, for personal reasons which was approved by the government then.Set up in 1977, ITPO is the nodal trade promotion agency of the government and functions under the supervision of the commerce ministry.