L�tt Liv Held its First Ever Franchise Partner Meet as it Enters the Indian Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Ltt Liv, a one-of-its-kind international lifestyle chain store, is making headway in India with its Scandinavian-minimalist design approach and affordable range of products. Ltt Liv's first ever and much-awaited franchise partner meet took place on 12th January 2019, at the Leela Kempinski Hotel, Gurugram, and was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry and some of the most popular lifestyle bloggers of the country. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813567/Latt_Liv_store.jpg )Ltt Liv as a brand cherishes simple, easy Scandinavian lifestyle and this philosophy is reflected in its diverse, elegant, yet practical lifestyle products. Ltt Liv boasts an impressive roster of products that range from minimally designed and beautifully crafted bags to stationery products, from beauty products to fashion accessories. The key product categories of Ltt Liv are gifts & dcor, digital, stationery, household, seasonal, bags, beauty & body and fashion accessories.Alta Vista Living, one of the most trusted and well-known brands in the contemporary lifestyle space, is credited to bring Ltt Liv to India and intends to make Ltt Liv one of the biggest brands in the country. The Scandinavian design approach gives it a unique identity and the brand has already started developing a strong fan base in the country."We are very excited to partner with such a large and popular international brand. It is an honour to be the ones to introduce Ltt Liv to the Indian population and we are positive that this brand and its wide range of products will be very well received by the public," said Abhishek Dalmia, Director of Alta Vista Living.The event witnessed an overwhelmingly positive response. All the attendees, from the businessmen interested in the franchise to the lifestyle bloggers, showed their appreciation and liking for the diverse range of products. Everyone seemed very excited for the stores to finally open in India.Ltt Liv is a trusted name across multiple continents and numerous countries, and is now ready to take the Indian market by storm. With over 1,000 stores already existing in 13 countries, the first ever Ltt Liv lifestyle store is to launch soon in India. Stores are set to open in Surat, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai by March-April. The brand is ready to take its Indian consumers on a journey towards a minimal and simpler life.About Ltt Liv:Ltt Liv, a one-of-its-kind lifestyle chain stores that are inspired from the Swedish way of life and Scandinavian design. Anyone is interested in purchasing a Ltt Liv franchise can visit the link: http://www.lattliv.in/info .Source: Ltt Liv PWRPWR