Labbaik Umrahs Sends 1,700 Pilgrims for Umrah in the Month of October, 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Labbaik Umrahs is India's well organized and trustworthy travel company that has been providing its services for ten years. In the present scenario, the company has achieved several milestones because of the grace of Allah, Alhamdulillah. Since their main aim was to make the journey of Umrah and Hajj safe, they have crafted packages which are flexible and cater to the customers' need in a proficient manner. They have gained ample amount of positive responses from the customers because of their state-of-the-art services.Their main aim, since the initiation of the company, was to send as much pilgrims as possible for Umrah and Hajj because they realized the importance of Umrah in every Muslim's life and it is for this reason that they have perfected themselves in their services. They are proud to announce that they have sent 1,700 pilgrims in the month of October, 2018 which was successful in each and every aspect. The pilgrim's review regarding the experience was astounding where they expressed that they had an unforgettable experience.They are constantly innovating themselves and are at par with technology where they have made ample presence on the social media platforms so that they can increase their customer relation. The packages of Labbaik Umrahs comprise of long-term and short-term packages where their main focus presently is on Ramadan. They also have custom made packages available for 2019.The CEO of the company Adil Ahmad says, "We aspire to grow even more where we aim to send more than 3,000 pilgrims for Umrah."About Labbaik Umrahs Labbaik Umrah's is an accomplished travel company which is recognized by IATA/IATO/TAAI and the Ministry of Tourism where they are excellent in their services because of their organized aspect. The company is approved by the Haj Committee of India (Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India) where the services are performed by professionals who are perfect in their field. They provide flexible Umrah packages and Hajj packages for which they provide proficient accommodation's to the customers so that they have a memorable experience. The company also provides franchising opportunities where the business gets the opportunity to initiate with low investment where the franchisee will have the monetary benefit of earning a considerable amount.They claim to be India's best organized company where they have surely proved it with their achievement.Find out more at http://www.labbaikumrahs.com/Source: Labbaik Umrahs India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR