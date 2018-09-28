Labour Minister inaugurates upgraded 100-bed ESI Hospital in Tirupati

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar Friday inaugurated a renovated and upgraded 100- bed Employees' State Insurance Hospital in Tirupati.The hospital will benefit more than three lakh persons insured with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)."Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, inaugurated the renovated and upgraded 100 bedded ESI Hospital at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)...," a Labour Ministry statement said.Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Gangwar said the 50 bedded ESI Hospital, Tirupati has been renovated and upgraded to 100 beds capacity with project cost of about Rs 110 crore. The hospital building is centrally air conditioned with inpatient and outpatient services and will provide treatment facility in various departments, the statement said.The hospital is equipped with facilities such as OPD, IPD, wards, emergency, diagnostic services, operation theatres, ICU, NICU, CT Scan and X-ray. More than three lakh insured persons and their families will be benefitted, it added. PTI KKS ABM