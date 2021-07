Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A labourer was arrested on eve-teasing charges in Shamli district, police said Sunday. The accused, Shadab, reportedly misbehaved with a girl at her house Saturday, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. The youth was beaten up by people when the girl raised an alarm. He was later handed over to police, the officer said. PTI CORR SRY