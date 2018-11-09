Labourer crushed to death under wheels in front of mother

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who was alighting from an RTV bus, lost his balance and was crushed under its wheels on Friday here, police said. Mahender, a daily wage labourer, died in front of his mother who was sitting inside the bus, they said. The victim had come to a bus stand near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in east Delhi to drop his 68-year-old mother. After his mother boarded the RTV bus, he was getting down from the vehicle when he fell from the footboard, said a senior police officer.His head was crushed under the wheels of the bus, he said. A case was registered in the matter on a complaint by his mother, police said. Mahender was declared brought dead at the hospital, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), adding the bus driver fled the spot after the incident. The accused Rahul (30), however, was later arrested, police added. PTI NIT AMP SLB SRY