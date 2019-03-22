Labourer dies in explosion in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Bikaner (Rajasthan), Mar 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old labourer was killed in an explosion near Mahajan field firing range in Sriganganagar district on Friday, police said. Manpreet Singh was preparing tea in a temporary shelter when the incident took place, they said. The site where Singh along with other labourers had shifted recently was abandoned by a scrap dealer some 10 years ago, SHO of the Rajiyasar police station Suresh Kumar said. "It is suspected that some scrap having explosive content was present beneath the fireplace (choolha) which exploded when the fire was lit on Friday," he said. Singh used to work with a company which installs solar panels in the firing range, he said. His body was shifted to a hospital's mortuary in Suratgarh town, he added. PTI CORR SDA MAZ MAZ SNESNE