Labourer dies in Noida after iron rod falls on his head

Noida (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old labourer died here Sunday allegedly after an iron rod fell on his head at the work site, police said.The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a native of Araria in Bihar, who was working at the site of a hosiery complex in Sector-41, the police said."He was emerging out of a toilet when the iron rod fell on his head, leading to severe injury. He was being rushed to a hospital but died midway," a police official said.A complaint of accidental death has been lodged at Noida Phase-2 police station in the case, the official said.The complaint was made by the victim's fellow labourer who also hails from the same village as his in Bihar, the official added.PTI KIS RCJ