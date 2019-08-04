Labourer dies of electrocution in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old labourer died after suffering an electric shock while working at a factory in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dayaram. He worked at the factory manufacturing steel utensils, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dayaram received an electric shock after he came in contact with one of the wires of the electric board Saturday morning, police said. He fell unconscious and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by the factory owner where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. The inquest proceedings were carried out and the body was handed over to Dayaram's family after post-mortem, he said. The autopsy report stated the cause of the death as shock due to electrocution, Arya said. A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station. Factory owner, Gulab Chand, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said. PTI AMP AQS