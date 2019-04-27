Labourer dies of heat wave in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 27 (PTI) A labourer allegedly died of scorching heat wave in a village of the district Sunday, police said.Shatilal Meena (45) fainted while working in the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) muster roll in Kheyawada village, SHO Budhadeet police station Amarnath Kalbailia said.He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO added.The exact reason of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem, he said.Though, prime facie, the labourer most likely died because of the heat wave conditions in the region, he added.The body has been handed over to the family, the SHO said.A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of CrPc and investigation is underway, he said.The Kota region of the state is experiencing extreme heat conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius and minimum 29.4 degree Celsius on Friday, the hottest this season so far.The district administration has amended the timings of MNREGA muster roll from 6 am to 1 pm in view of rising temperature, an official said. PTI CORR MAZ DPBDPB