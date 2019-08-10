Labourer electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota

scorecardresearch
Kota (Raj), Aug 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old labourer was electrocuted while working at an under-construction building in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening when Harish Kushwa, a resident of Kotri Goverdhanpura area in Kota, was working at a site in Ghaghtana village and died on the spot after coming in contact with a live wire, Kaithun Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yogesh Kumar said. Kushwa accidentally touched the overhead live wire and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the ASI said. The body was handed over to the kin after a post-mortem, who held a protest in front of the office of the state electricity department in Nayapura and sought a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he added. The protest ended after the officials assured a fair compensation as per the norms to the kin of the deceased, Nayapura ASI Giriraj Kumar said. A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been registered, the officer said. PTI CORR MAZ RDKRDK

