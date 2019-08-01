Labourer found dead in under-construction Delhi building

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old labourer has died under mysterious circumstances in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Uma Shankar Jha, a resident of Nihal Vihar, they said. According to police, Jitender Bansal (25), who works as a guard in Vikaspuri D-Block, said that a finishing work was going on in an under-construction building. On Wednesday, at around 4 pm, Bansal heard a noise and when he went inside the building, he saw Jha lying near the stairs, police said. Bansal, with the help of a passerby, took him to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he succumbed, police said. During investigation, Bansal said that the labourers had been asking contractor Satar for safety equipment, but to no avail, police said. A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and the contractor was arrested, they added. PTI NIT CK