Labourer killed, another injured after accidentally falling into pit

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old labourer was killed and another injured after they accidentally fell into a pit they had dug in outer north Delhi's Vijay Vihar area Friday evening, police said. The deceased, Ravi Kumar, and the injured, identified as Shiv Dutt (19), from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The information about the incident was received at around 5.30 pm regarding, they said. After reaching the spot, they learnt that the two were digging the pit, a senior police official said.The work was initially assigned to the Delhi Jal Board, who later passed it to a private company, police said. "After digging about 15-16 feet deep, the workers stood near the hole. The surface was not so solid and unfortunately, they slipped and fell into the pit and got submerged under the sand," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said. The victims were rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead, while Dutt sustained minor injuries, police said. Dutt was later referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he is going under treatment, they said. PTI NIT KJ