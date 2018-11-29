Labourer killed by lion in Gujarat safari park

Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a labourer was killed and two persons injured after a lion attacked them in Devalia Safari Park in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Thursday.The lion first attacked a labourer, identified as Rajnish Keshwala (32), and dragged him inside the park this morning, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) told PTI"When another labourer, Dinesh Sakhat, tried to save Keshwala, the lion attacked him also. While Sakhat managed to flee, the lion dragged Keshwala inside the park's forest. Dinesh then alerted the staff about the incident," he said.Sakhat, who was severely injured, was taken to the Junagadh Civil Hospital and forest officials immediately launched a search for Keshwala, the CFO said."During the search operation inside the park, the staff found Keshwala's body. While the body was being recovered, the lion also attacked a forester," Vasavada said.The forester sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, he added.Keshwala's body has been recovered, Vasavada said, adding that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.The officer did not rule out the possibility of more than one lion being involved in the attacks.Devalia Safari Park is situated close to Gir National Park, the last abode of the endangered Asiatic lions at Sasan in Junagadh district, about 350 kilometres from here.The forest department has employed a number of labourers to help in maintenance of the park spread over an area of 412 hectares.The park, also known as Gir Interpretation Zone - Devalia - was established to reduce the tourist burden on the Gir National Park. It is a closed facility secured by chain link fencing.Apart from Asiatic lions, the park houses leopards, blue bulls, sambhar, chital, jackal, black buck and wild boar, among other animals. PTI PJT PD RSY DIVDIV