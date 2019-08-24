Labourer killed in explosion at factory

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A labourer died and two were injured in an explosion at a carpet weaving unit here, police said on Saturday. The labourers were working on a carpet making machine in the Kotwali police station area when the explosion occurred in a dilapidated air-pressure tank on Friday night. The roof of the building was damaged due to the impact of the explosion, an officer said. Abdul Riyaz (21) died in the incident and one of the injured persons is in a serious condition, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said. District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad visited the area along with the SP. Prima facie, Prasad said negligence of the owners, who were not getting the tank that was in a very bad shape repaired, appear to be the cause behind the incident. A probe has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, the official said, adding that financial help would be provided by the factory owners. PTI CORR SABHMB