Labourer thrashed by shopkeeper, sons

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A middle-aged labourer was allegedly beaten up by a shopkeeper and his two sons over a dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. Rajkumar was beaten up by the accused at a market in Budhana town on Sunday, an officer said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Pradeep and his two sons, Avtosh and Abhishek, have been arrested. A case has been registered against the three under Sections 342, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said. Two sub-inspectors, Rajender Vashist and Onkarnath Pandey, have been transferred for negligence of duty, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

