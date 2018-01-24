Lack of fund access for women a big fracture: Chetna Sinha

(Eds: Adding para 8)

By Barun Jha

Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) Social entrepreneur Chetna Sinha, part of the all women co-chairs of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, today said the greatest fracture facing India is womens inequality.

Sinha said she represents the voices of the fractured world.

Echoing IMF chief Christine Lagarde, who is also a co- chair and had expressed similar concerns earlier in the day, Sinha said young girls in Indian villages want to go for higher education but there are not enough opportunities for them.

"At the same time, India is a country where (there are) so many women and men but majority of women are doing business on roads in cities and villages, selling things in haats, but they do not have access to funds.

"They depend a lot on money lenders despite the fact that they are using banks for saving money but they do not get the access for funding and on the other hand money lenders provide them funds at doorstep but at a very high cost," Sinha said.

During a session, all the co-chairs including Lagarde and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg discussed various cracks and fractures facing the world today and how to fix them.

Outlining the fractures they see in the world, the panelists named inequality in access to education and opportunities, "short-termism" and lack of confidence in humanity itself and emphasised the need to ensure that the workforce is prepared for advances in technology.

"Finally, we have a panel and not a manel," Lagarde said, referring to the all women members on the dais.