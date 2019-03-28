Ladakh delegation meets J-K governor, demands industry status to tourism sector

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) A delegation led by the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Thursday called upon Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and demanded industry status to the tourism sector in the region, officials said.The delegation, comprising members of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association and the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association met Malik at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the tourism and hospitality sector in Ladakh, an official spokesperson said.He said the delegation requested the governor to amend the "original SRO 63" (government order) to give the status of industry to the tourism sector so that it could avail the benefit of reimbursement of the state component of GST and to forward the case of the sector to the Centre for exemption or reimbursement of the central component of GST and to refund all uncollected GST, interests and penalties.Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid, Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and K S Risam, Director Extension, who is holding charge of the Vice-Chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences-Jammu, separately met the governor here, the official added.PTI TAS IJT