Ladakh has potential to become favoured centre for tourism: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest centre of spiritual, adventure and eco-tourism and it can be a major centre of solar power generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.He was addressing the nation on the government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Article 370 accorded special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.Modi said when development takes place without any partiality, everyone gets an equal opportunity."Ladakh has the potential to become the most favoured centre for spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism. It can become a big centre for solar power generation too," he said.The prime minister said creation of a separate Union Territory of Ladakh will promote the spirit of innovation among the local youth."They will get better education and good institutions. The people will get better hospitals and it will boost infrastructure," Modi said.Attracted by jagged peaks and striking landscapes of Ladakh, a large number of tourists from across the world visit the region every year.