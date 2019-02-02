Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' at Oscars

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (PTI) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing the song, "Shallow", from their film "A Star Is Born" at the upcoming 2019 Academy Awards.The news was shared by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Twitter."Cooper. Gaga. "Shallow." #Oscars" the Academy tweeted on Saturday."Shallow", written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, has been nominated in the best original song category of the Oscars. Previously, the Academy had announced that "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will be performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at the awards ceremony. It was also revealed that "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the telecast, while Jennifer Hudson will take the stage for the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from documentary "RBG". The only nominee in Oscar's Best Original Song category that has not yet been announced for a performance is Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from Marvel's "Black Panther".The 2019 Academy Awards will be held on February 24. PTI RB RB