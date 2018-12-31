Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 corridor of Metro's Pink Line inaugurated

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The 9.7-km Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line was inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday, which directly connects south and east Delhi on the rapid transit network.The new segment is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. According to a senior official, passenger services on the corridor will commence from 4 pm."This is the sixth time a metro corridor has been inaugurated this year, which is truly a great achievement. The work on the Phase-III of the DMRC has been almost completed with nearly 96 km of it being made operational this year," the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) said.This extension of the Pink Line, part of the Phase-III of the DMRC network, was inaugurated jointly by Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Metro Bhawan.Only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations of the Pink Line remain to be linked.The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1.Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground, the official said.This section has one interchange station, Mayur Vihar Ph-1. The facility of interchange of metro trains between line seven and line 3/4 is available through this station."South and east Delhi have now been connected directly on the network and commuters can save time by using it, who otherwise had to rely on road transport or a longer route on the Delhi Metro," Puri said."The new Mayur Vihar Ph-1 station is an engineering marvel as it has been constructed on a narrow road with only 13 metres of width. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metre and goes above the DwarkaNoida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover. The new station has a length of 140 metre and has 11 escalators and six lifts," the DMRC said.Trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. During the non-peak hours, the frequency will be five minutes and 45 seconds.A total 29 trains will be operational on this line, officials said.The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station on the Majlis ParkShiv Vihar Pink Corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-3 will become one of the metro network's major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus."The station will have dedicated entry/exit points connecting to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan. One of the entry/exit points will be within a vicinity of 50 metre from the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Another entry/exit will be near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station approximately at a distance of 150 metre," the official said.With the opening of the new section of the Pink Line, the total operational length of the DMRC has increased to 327 km with 236 stations. PTI KND NSDNSD