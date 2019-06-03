Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Ganga on 'Somvati Amavasya'

Haridwar, Jun 3 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri here on Monday on the occasion of 'Somvati Amavasya'.Devotees also offered prayers at temples. Women worshipped banyan trees to pray for the happiness and prosperity of their families on the occasion.Around 40 lakh devotees converged at Har ki Pauri for the ritual bath, SP in-charge of the area, Kamlesh Upadhyay, said.Devotees started thronging the bank of Ganga since the wee hours, causing a traffic jam on National Highway 58 as the stretch from Manglaur to Nepali Farm is under construction, he said. PTI CORR ALM DIVDIV