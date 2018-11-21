Lakm� Academy Powered by Aptech Announces National Level Scholarship Program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Beauty Industry in India growing rapidlyMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Lakm Academy powered by Aptech, one of the leading beauty training institutes of India, has launched Glamour Rush 2018, an exclusive platform by Lakm Academy that brings an array of activities for the beauty and wellness industry aspirants. Glamour Quotient is one of the first and foremost activities of Glamour Rush 2018. It is an online assessment exam that tests the skills and aptitude of students on different areas of beauty and wellness. The exam also rewards them with up to 40% scholarship on the most sought after beauty courses like cosmetology, makeup, hair care, and skin care. The Glamour Quotient Test is open for students across the country. The goal of the program is not only to provide national level scholarship on Lakm Academy courses, but also to promote awareness about job opportunities and the future of beauty and wellness industry in India and abroad.Commenting on the scholarship program, Pravir Arora, Group Head of Marketing, Aptech Ltd. said, The aptitude test enables prospective students to understand their core strength and areas to improve. The beauty and wellness industry is growing at a rapid pace owing to the rising disposable income, changing lifestyles and changing consumer preferences. We at Lakme Academy powered by Aptech are perfectly poised to bridge the skilled manpower gap in the fashion and glamour industry.To take the examination, students have to visit https://bit.ly/2zSNslV, or Lakm Academys social media pages. Post submission, Lakm Academy experts will verify the responses and share the exam score & scholarship percentage with students via email. Career counsellors get in touch with them at all levels and provide assistance in pursuing a course of their choice.On receiving scholarships, students will not only get an opportunity to join Lakm Academy, but also get certified by leading certifying bodies like CIBTAC & B&WSSC for the courses they pursue. Lakm Academy believes in creating talented beauticians who have the skills to provide world-class beauty and wellness services to people from all walks of life. By using the latest range of beauty products and equipment, employing industry experts, and by providing practical training, Lakm Academy ensures that students get an opportunity to style their future. The course has integrated soft skills development into the technical curriculum to ensure that students get all the requisite training required for the job. The top-performing students are assisted with placements through the Lakm Salon Network while aspiring entrepreneurs are provided with the vocational skills needed to own and sustain a Lakm Academy franchise. Students are also assisted with placements across Industries like Film & TV, Backstage, Salon and Spas etc.About Aptech Ltd.Aptech Ltd. has been the pioneer in the education and training business for the past thirty years. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence in more than 1300 centres, Aptech has effectively ventured into ten diverse sectors ranging from IT training to personal development and online assessment solutions. With a presence in over 40 emerging countries, it has successfully trained over 7 million students through its two main streams of business - Individual training and Enterprise business.These courses are offered through Aptechs flagship brands such as Aptech Learning (Aptech Computer Education, Aptech Hardware & Networking, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality, Aptech English Learning Academy, Aptech banking & Finance), Arena Multimedia, Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech. Another line of Business is in the field of early childhood education, called Montana International Preschool powered by Aptech.Image: Mr. Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd. PWRPWR