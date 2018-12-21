Lakme Fashion Week announces fresh batch of Gen Next designers

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) today announced the new batch of Gen Next designers, who will be showcasing their collections at the upcoming Summer/Resort 2019 edition.The Gen Next Designer Programme at LFW has given the Indian fashion industry some of its biggest designers like Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora.The Summer/Resort 2019 batch has been handpicked by the LFW Advisory Board, which includes industry stalwarts like Anita Dongre and Narendra Kumar. The four designers who have made the cut this year are Amrapali Singh, Sunaina Khera from Delhi, Madhumita Nath from Mumbai and Jodhpur's Ujjwala Bhadu."Gen Next is a key pillar for Lakme Fashion Week. Every season we discover new talent who make their mark in the fashion industry. This season too, we have four promising designers, and its a nice mix of design sensibilities, so I look forward to them showing at LFW SR 19," Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said in a statement. Jaspreet Chandok, vice president and head - fashion, IMG Reliance said the programme aims to promote and shape the face of Indian fashion industry and "this season too, we have witnessed exceptional talent. The four selected designers have been picked keeping in mind their potential to define the future of fashion." The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 is scheduled to happen from January 30 to February 3. PTI SHD SHDSHD