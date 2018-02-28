Lakshadweep joins UDAY scheme

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Union territory of Lakshadweep today joined UDAY scheme, which is meant for revival of debt stressed power distribution companies (discoms) in the country. "The Government of India and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Scheme Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) today, for operational turnaround of the Union Territory?s Electricity Department," a Power Ministry statement said. According to the statement, an overall net benefit of approximately Rs 8 crore would accrue to Lakshadweep by participating in UDAY, by way of cheaper funds, reduction in AT&C losses, interventions in energy efficiency, etc. during the period of turnaround and will continue in future years.

The MoU paves way for improving operational efficiency of the Electricity Department of the Union Territory (UT). Through compulsory Distribution Transformer metering, consumer indexing & GIS mapping of losses, upgrade/change transformers, smart metering of high-end consumers, feeder audit etc., AT&C losses and transmission losses would be brought down, besides eliminating the gap between cost of supply of power and realisation. PTI KKS MR MR -