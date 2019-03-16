scorecardresearch
Lakshmi Vilas Bank raises Rs 459 crore via QIP

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Saturday said it has raised Rs 459.59 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP).The Chennai-headquartered lender said it has raised funds at the rate of Rs 72 per share."This fund raising via QIP will help the bank in strengthening its capital base and will enable bank to further raise tier II capital," Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.The QIP closed on March 15, 2019.SREI Capital Market Ltd acted as the book running lead manager to the QIP issue. PTI SVK BALBAL

