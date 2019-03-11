Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar Bags Guinness Book of World Record

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Udaipur royalty Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar won a Guinness Book Record for a campaign that collects clothes for the under-privileged and thereafter distributes them to the needy. The campaign Vastradan has collected over 3,29,250 pieces of clothing material from over 76,000 donors. The campaign reached out to over 120 schools, 15 colleges and around 30 NGOs during the campaign period. Taking no credit for the World record collection, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar said, Not me, but the Vastradaan Campaign has won the record. I dedicate this award to the sheer beauty of a human heart, the spirit of brotherhood and the deep connect that Udaipur has for all its citizens. He added, I started the campaign as an innovative exercise in giving. I could have asked some organisations to fund the same, but I wanted the citizens, young boys and girls of this remarkable city to show what a large heart they have. The royal also has plans to make the campaign an annual affair and believes it instils the dedication and discipline of giving. This he believes, is a hallmark of a culturally rich, stable & morally sound society. Interestingly, the previous world record was held by Dubai where the local citizens had donated 2,95,122 articles of clothing in 2016. Here the cloth donations came in from more than 12 countries including Australia, USA, Oman, Sri Lanka and UAE. About LRSMBorn in the illustrious House of Mewar, Udaipur, and being a direct descendant of icons like Maharana Pratap, gives Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar a proud and privileged background along with the responsibility to carry forward the legacies he has been bequeathed with. The 1500-years-old House of Mewar is acknowledged as the world's oldest-serving dynasty; Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has the awe-inspiring responsibility of keeping alive its multi-dimensional heritage. Having studied in Australia, and travelled around the world, Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has evolved into a global citizen driven by a tireless quest to better the lives of people around him. About UdaipurUdaipur also known as the "City of Lakes", is the historic capital of the Kingdom of Mewar in the former Rajputana Agency. It was founded in 1558 by Maharana Udai Singh II of the Sisodia clan of Rajput, when he shifted his capital from the City of Chittorgarh to Udaipur after Chittorgarh was besieged by Akbar. It remained as the capital city till 1818 when it became a British princely state and thereafter the Mewar province became a part of Rajasthan when India gained independence in 1947. The City of Dawn, Udaipur is a lovely land around the azure water lakes, hemmed in by the lush hills of the Aravalis. A vision in white drenched in romance and beauty, Udaipur is a fascinating blend of sights, sounds and experiences - an inspiration for the imagination of the poets, painters and writers. Its kaleidoscope of fairy-tale palaces, lakes, temples, gardens and narrow lanes strewn with stalls, carry the flavour of heroic past, epitomising valour and chivalry. Their reflection in the placid waters of the Lake Pichhola is an enticing sight. Image: Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar won a Guinness Book Record PWRPWR