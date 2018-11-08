Lal Thanhawla files nomination from two seats

Aizawl, Nov 8 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Thursday filed nominations to contest the November 28 state polls from Champhai South and Serchhip assembly seats, officials said. The last day for filing of nominations is Friday.The Congress leader would be contesting from his home turf Serchhip as well as the Champhai South constituency located on Mizoram's border with Myanmar.He could not file his nomination papers from Serchhip on Tuesday due to a massive protest for removal of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SB Shashank. The agitation was held in front of the office of the returning officer.While Thanhawla personally appeared before the returning officer in Champhai on Thursday, his representative filed the papers on his behalf in Serchhip, the officials said. The five-time chief minister would be pitted against Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee C Lalramzauva, a senior advocate, and People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party chief Vanlalruata, among others, in the Serchhip seat. Thanhawla would contest gainst another lawyer T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF, and C Lalremliana of the ZPM, both first-timers, in the Champhai South seat. Mizoram is the only State in the north-east where the Congress is in power. PTI HCV JM ANBANB