Lalit Kr Chandel appointed govt nominee on ICICI Bank board

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The government has appointed Lalit Kumar Chandel, economic advisor in the Department of Financial Services, as its nominee on the board of ICICI Bank with effect from December 4, the lender said Wednesday.Chandel has been nominated as the government nominee director in place of Lok Ranjan, as per the communication received from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance on December 5, 2018, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.In total, there are 12 members on the board of the private sector lender, including Chairman Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi and three executive directors Vishakha Mulye, Vijay Chandok and Anup Bagchi.