Lalrinliana Sailo elected Speaker of Mizoram Assembly

Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) Lalrinliana Sailo of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) was Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly.Pro-tem speaker Lalrinawma declared Sailo as elected unopposed as the opposition parties did not field any candidate.Sailo said that in a deviation from the past, supplementary questions in the Assembly would now be allowed even if the minister concerned is absent to reply to the queries.The minister in-charge of any department can authorise another minister to reply on his behalf, he said."It was earlier practised that no supplementary questions were allowed when the minister in-charge of the department was absent," he said.Sailo said that he did not find any clause in the rules of procedures of the state legislature that bars a minister, who is not in-charge of the department, to reply to questions.He also suggested to House leader Zoramthanga that legislators be provided with vehicles when they travel outside the state and get them picked up from the airport or the railway station on their return.He appealed to the members to maintain House decorum to ensure that the state legislature continued to enjoy the reputation of one of the finest legislatures in the country.Zoramthanga, opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) group leader Lalduhoma, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Zodintluanga, former speaker Lalchamliana and the lone BJP legislator Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma congratulated Sailo in his election as the Speaker and appealed him to remain impartial.Earlier, pro-tem speaker Lalrinawma administered the oath to 38 members, of whom 20 were freshers. PTI HCV JM IJT