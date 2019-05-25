Lamba seeks accountability from Kejriwal in LS polls

(Eds: Adding quotes) New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba launched a veiled attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's crushing loss in Lok Sabha elections, asking shouldn't the person who took all the decisions in a closed room own the responsibility and quit. She lashed out at her party after she was again removed from AAP's MLA WhatsApp group, which includes Kejriwal. Without naming him, Lamba said that at a time when the party came third in the CM's constituency, lost in all 70 assembly segments and lost its security deposit, shouldn't the person, who sat in a closed room and took all decisions on alliance and candidates, quit. "Kejriwal ji, you are yourself admitting that you made very big mistakes due to which the party fared badly in the Lok Sabha polls. Without looking at the mistakes made by the party you have asked us to apologise to people. We should introspect on the mistakes," she said. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the party did not want to comment on her."She is an attention-seeker. Some MLAs had raised a point that some people are unhappy about a few local works in their area. To that the chief minister had asked them to meet such people with humility, assure them of speedy work and apologise for inconvenience," he said. Sharing screenshots of the WhatsApp group on Twitter, which purportedly shows that she was removed by AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, Lamba asked why was she being held responsible for the party's crushing loss in the Lok Sabha elections. Pandey did not respond on the matter. "I have always been telling the party what you (Kejriwal) are telling them now. I am sometimes added to the group, sometimes removed. It would have been better if a meeting was held to introspect, look at the shortcomings and move ahead," she said. Lamba claimed that she had raised questions about the party performance in the Lok Sabha polls which did not go down well with the AAP. The MLA from Chandni Chowk also claimed that some legislators had told her that her tweet praising Naveen Patnaik, for winning the fifth term as chief minister of Odisha, was not appreciated by party leaders. The AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the polls and lost on all seven seats in Delhi with a margin of lakhs of votes. This is the second time that Lamba has been dropped from the group. She was earlier dropped in December last year when she raised objection over the party's resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. However, she was added before poll campaigning and was expected to campaign for the party. But Lamba refused and even refrained from participating in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the show. In April, Lamba engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with Bharadwaj, who had taunted her to resign from the party. Following the spat, she addressed a large crowd outside Jama Masjid and said the party was repeatedly demanding her resignation. She had alleged that the party leadership was "weakening" her and said she was being accused of attempting to switch over to the Congress. Before joining the AAP, Lamba was part of the Congress women's wing. PTI UZM AAR