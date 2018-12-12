LambdaTest Receives $1M Funding From Leo Capital in Pre-Series A Round

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Leo Capitals also picks up significant minority stake LambdaTest, a cloud-based testing platform, has announced it has received a Pre-Series A funding of $1 million from Leo Capital, a venture capital firm. Early this year, the company raised angel investment of 400K USD from investors like Ramakant Sharma (Co-founder LivSpace), Lovleen Bhatia (Co-founder Edureka), Kapil Tyagi (Co-founder Edureka), and few angels from United States. LambdaTest was started about a year ago by Asad Khan along with co-founders & core team members, Harish Sharma (Head of Technology), Jay Singh (Head of Sales and Marketing) and Shayan, (Head of Customer Success). With this round of funding, Leo Capital becomes a significant minority stakeholder in LambdaTest.Speaking about the funding, Asad Khan said, "We're glad with our partnership with Leo Capital and our other investors. This round of funding showcases the confidence that the industry has in us and this will support us to improve our existing products. The investment is also important in order for us to meet the growing demand for new and better products by our present and future customers."Our mission from the start has been to make seamless and easy-to-use testing platform for web developers, testers and others, and this update only validates our efforts. We'll keep working on new features and providing excellent support to our customers."Commenting on the funding, Rajul Garg, Managing Partner for Leo Capital India Advisors LLP, said, "We believe LambdaTest is poised to be a significant new challenger in this exciting and ever-changing market of cloud testing."LambdaTest's technology offers cross-browser testing on more than 2000 browsers, OS and resolution combinations.Software Testing market is growing at 22% YoY. Estimated to be a $34 billion market, it is estimated to reaching $84 billion in 2024, worldwide. DevOps explosive growth is creating more demand for test execution platforms and testing tools too.About LambdaTest LambdaTest is a PaaS (Platform as a service) start-up, building whole test infrastructure on the cloud for SMBs and enterprises. LambdaTest integrates with top test management and bug tracking tools like Asana, Slack, JIRA, etc. The user can log a bug in just one click and can push into these tools. LambdaTest is working on a long roadmap to eliminate complete test infrastructure from in-house lab to cloud. A user can use it on demand in just one click. LambdaTest is headquartered in San Francisco with its subsidiary offices in Noida, India.Visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/ Source: LambdaTest PWRPWR