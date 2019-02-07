Lamborghini drives in Huracan Evo in India at Rs 3.73 cr

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Italian super sports carmaker Lamborghini Thursday launched Huracan Evo in India priced at Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom). The company, which introduced luxury SUV Urus last year, expects the new model to bring in new set of customers in India for Lamborghini. "In 2018, we were leaders in the overall super luxury segment in India. We aim to further strengthen our position in the country this year," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told reporters here. Automobili Lamborghini CEO APAC region Matteo Ortenzi said India is the first market globally where the company is launching the Evo after its unveiling in Bahrain. "This shows our commitment to the Indian market, which we consider to be a very key and important market," he added. The company sold 45 units in India last year up from 26 units in 2017. Globally, Lamborghini sold 5,750 units last year, while in the Asia Pacific region it sold 1,301 units up from 1,000 units in 2017. PTI MSS RKLANS