Lamborghini looking for presence in Maha for EVs

Mumbai,Feb 15(PTI) Iconic Italian sports carmaker Lamborghini is mulling an investment in Maharashtra to aid its electric vehicles plans, a senior state government official said here today.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation chief executive officer Sanjay Sethi said the world-famous manufacturer of luxury supercars, sports cars and SUVs is planning an investment in the state.

"They (Lamborghini) have a basic interest in electric vehicles," the senior IAS official told PTI here without elaborating, when asked about the likely presence of senior officials from Lamborghini at the Magnetic Maharashtra investor summit next week.

The carmaker, which has outlined a slew of global plans on the electric vehicle front, will announce its plans for the state tomorrow, Sethi added.

State Industries Minister Subhash Desai also said the Italian carmaker is keen to set up a manufacturing base in Maharashtra.

Asked if the state government has indicated any potential location to Lamborghini, Desai replied in the negative, saying it will happen only after talking to them. The government does not know if the company is tying up with a local manufacturer, Desai added.

It can be noted that the state had come out with a separate policy for electric vehicles a fortnight ago. EVs is also a focus sector on which it is concentrating from an investment garnering perspective, given its importance from a futuristic perspective.

When contacted, head of Lamborghini India Sharad Agarwal said, "Automobili Lamborghini SpA is not looking to set up a manufacturing base in Maharashtra."

He also pointed out that Automobili Lamborghini is different from the Tonino Lamborghini group, which sells luxe personal accessories, while sharing the second name.

Lamborghini sells multiple models in the country, with a base price north of Rs 2 crore. A January 20 report said it sold 28 vehicles in the country in 2017, and is targeting to triple the same by 2019, as new models get launched.

The company has sales and service presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The Budget has increased duties on imported cars to 25 per cent from 20 per cent now, as a disincentive to imports.

