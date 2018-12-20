Lana Condor, Noah Centineo to return for Netflix's 'To All The Boys...' sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will back for the much awaited part two of the teenage love story of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinski in the sequel of Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before".The film is an adaptation of the novel trilogy by Jenny Han.Condor, 21, on Wednesday broke the news on Instagram as part of a video titled "Lana's Christmas List".Lets do this @noahcinteneo @jennyhan, she captioned the post. In the video, in which she is on a video call with Centineo, 22, the actor let their fans in on their "secret"."I am so excited it is officially official. We are making the 'To All The Boys' sequel," Condor said, with her co-star adding "Bring on the sequel."The streaming giant also joined the party and followed up Condor's post with a statement, promising that "the next chapter will be well worth the wait"."... The letters are out... It's true. A 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too," the statement read.The first film follows Lara Jean (played by Condor), and what happens when her high school world is turned upside down when love letters she wrote to the boys she liked are mysteriously sent out without warning."To All The Boys", which started streaming on Netflix from August 17, went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo. Passionate fans started petitions demanding a sequel after watching the film on a loop. PTI RDSRDS