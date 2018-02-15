Lanco Infratech posts Q3 net loss at Rs 426 cr

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction firm Lanco Infratech reported widening of net loss for the December quarter to Rs 426.1 crore.

It had posted Rs 388.6 crore loss during the same quarter a year ago.

The company has "reported loss of Rs 4,261 million in Q3 FY18 vs loss of Rs 3,886 million in Q3 FY17," Lanco Infratech said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, the firm also saw its gross revenues fall drastically to 17.8 crore from 238.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Gross revenues declined by 93 per cent Rs 178 mn in Q3 FY18 from Rs 2,386 mn Q3 in FY17," it said. PTI ABI SBT