Land allotted to AJL attached by ED under PMLA

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has attached a plot of land in Panchkula allotted to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by the Haryana government in 2005, the agency said on Monday. It has done saw under the anti-money laundering law, the agency said. The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper. A provisional attachment order was issued on December 1, the day CBI filed a charge sheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others for allegedly using fraudulent means to allot land to AJL, the agency said in a statement. "... Since, the value of plot fraudulently alloted to AJL has represented proceeds of crime, the ED has attached plot under PMLA act," the statement said.The plot has been attached under Section 5 of PMLA (Attachment of property involved in money-laundering) and further investigation is in process, officials said. The CBI charge sheet named Congress leader Motilal Vora besides Hooda in connection with the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of an institutional plot in Panchkula, Haryana, to the AJL.