'Land encroachers to pay expanses incurred by state govt'

Mathura (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Illegal holders and land encroachers in the state will have to pay penalty and expanses incurred by the government in vacating the area, officials said Monday. The penalty will include salaries of the SDM, tahsildar, lower level revenue staff, policemen, rent of machines used in the anti-encroachment drive."The encroachers and illegal holders of land will now have to pay penalty and expanses incurred in vacating the area," Praveer Kumar, the chairman of the Board of Revenue, said at a meeting of district-level officers here.District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said he will ensure the implementation of the order. PTI CORR DPBDPB

