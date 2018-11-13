Land purchase scheme for Machilipatnam deep sea port begins

Machilipatnam (AP), Nov 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government, under the aegis of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA), started purchasing land for the proposed deep sea port here in Krishna district on Monday. The MUDA had recently borrowed Rs 200 crore for the land purchasing scheme, through which estimated 1,500 acre would be bought from private land owners and farmers. The AP Mineral Development Corporation had sanctioned the loan. On Monday, AP Law and Sports Minister K Ravindra accompanied by MP K Narayana Rao and MUDA Chairman B Vedayas began the purchasing programme with 16.30 acre from nine farmers. Later, the farmers were handed over cheques worth Rs 4.05 crore. The state government has promised Rs 25 lakh per acre in the land purchasing scheme. PTI CORR KJ INDIND