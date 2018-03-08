scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

L&T Finance raises Rs 2,000 cr from L&T

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd has raised almost Rs 2,000 crore from preferential allotment of shares to its promoter Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

L&T Finance Holdings said the capital infused by the promoter will help fund the growth of its focused lending businesses -- rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the company.

"The company has today completed the preferential allotment to Larsen & Toubro Ltd of 10.78 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at the issue price of Rs 185.51 per share," L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) said in a BSE filing.

"Through this issue, the promoter has infused additional capital amounting to Rs 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the LTFH growth story," it added.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings were trading 0.70 per cent down at Rs 156.60 on BSE. PTI SVK ABM ABM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos