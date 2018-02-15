L&Ts construction arm wins orders worth Rs 1,585 cr

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,585 crore across business segments.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,585 crore across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said its transportation and infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 513 crore from NHAI.

While the companys power transmission and distribution business won orders worth Rs 500 crore, its water and effluent treatment business got a work order of Rs 371 crore.

Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 201 crore in the area of blast furnace revamp and product business.